A Change.org petition calling for "Justice for Michael Dean" started Thursday has more than 2,600 signatures.

Michael Lorenzo Dean laid to rest in Temple

Terris Goodwin started the petition addressing the Temple Police Department, City of Temple and Temple City Council.

"I want to ensure that I do my part to fight for justice and hope that you'll do the same," Goodwin wrote.

Michael Dean was shot and killed on December 2 by TPD Officer Carmen DeCruz. Little has been released from authorities on what led to the shooting.

6 News sat down with Goodwin discussing why she wanted to start the petition.

"I think its well within our right to be able to stand up and say this is what we're demanding from you in a peaceful way," Goodwin said. "I hope that with this petition, we have a way to get on paper just the number of the names and the faces of the citizens who are saying enough is enough."

Law experts said extended silence on Michael Dean case 'Runs contrary to best practices'

Temple Mayor Tim Davis speaks on Michael Dean case

According to a peace officer officer-involved shooting report, Dean was not carrying, did not display or use a weapon when he was killed.

The petition calls on community members to "stand up and let it be known that THIS IS NOT OKAY".

