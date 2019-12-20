TEMPLE, Texas —

Law experts said the extended silence on what happened after Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz fatally shot Michael Dean on Dec. 2 “Runs contrary to best practices and creates fertile ground for public mistrust,” according to the Associated Press.

More than two weeks after the shooting, the public and the victim's family still know next to nothing about what led to Dean’s death.

The Temple Police Department said DeCruz shot Dean and released both men’s names, but have not been given further information.

Former New York City Police Department commander Stephen Nasta said this "Appears to be a long period without giving more details of that case,” according to the Associated Press.