Police arrest woman allegedly involved in viral H-E-B meat stealing video, other suspect still at large

Latonya Marchea Brooks was arrested Tuesday morning and is now allegedly in custody as police are still looking for her accomplice.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Police have arrested 40-year-old Latonya Marchea Brooks in her alleged involvement in the theft of over $2,000 in meat from a local H-E-B in Temple last month, according to police.

Her accomplice 53-year-old Latonya Thomas remains at large, according to police.

Around 3:30 p.m. on April 15, both ladies allegedly took meat from the H-E-B in the 3000 block of South 31st Street. A store employee claimed they saw them leaving with a significant amount of unpaid meat in a shopping cart and tried to stop them, but they were able to take the cart away and load the meat into their vehicle.

6 News obtained video of the alleged moment last April, which shows one of the women throwing loads of meat into a car trunk. The woman continues to chuck meat into her car, despite the employee's protests, the video shows below.

Currently, Brooks has been booked in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $2,000. She is facing six counts of theft and one count of failure to identify fugitive intent, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.