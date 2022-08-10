Police identify Temple Lake Park drowning victim

Police said 21-year-old Gomez went under water a little before 10:30 a.m. and never resurfaced.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police have now identified the man who drowned in Belton Lake park Monday as 21-year-old Jared Gomez.

Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that Gomez had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Several people tried to go in after him but were not able to save him.

The Morgan's Point Resort Dive Team, Temple Fire and rescue, Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Parks and Wildlife found Gomez around 1:30 p.m.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.