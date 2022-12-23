Popular McLennan County restaurant destroyed in early morning fire

Several fire departments responded but they were not able to save Cafe Homestead.

ELM MOTT, Texas — An early morning fire destroyed the Cafe Homestead restaurant in Waco Friday, according to the Elm Mott Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 608 Dry Creek Road around 1:40 a.m. They said flames had already fully engulfed the building.

Crews from fire departments in West, Ross, Bellmead, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Gholson all helped get the fire under control.

Fortunately, no one was injured and no other structures were damaged. No official cause of the fire had been released as of the time this story was published.

According to its website, Cafe Homestead opened in 1994. Along with the restaurant, the property includes a farm, gardens and craft shops. They also offer a hayride overlooking the Brazos River.

"We are dismayed to announce that Cafe Homestead burned to the ground early Friday morning," a message posted to the restaurant's website said.