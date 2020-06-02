TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police issued a warning Thursday about a possible scam targeting Oncor customers.

Police said callers claiming to be representatives of the company are calling local customers and fraudulently requesting payment, and possibly bank account information.

Police contacted Oncor to confirm the situation.

Anyone who believes they may have received one of these calls should contact Temple police.

