Riesel Police officer shot in arm during traffic stop, suspects in custody

RIESEL, Texas — A Riesel Police was shot in the forearm while trying to conduct a traffic stop Saturday evening, according to Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow.

Krumnow told 6 News, around 5:15 p.m. the officer was on Highway 6 trying to pull over a car going 100 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone.

When the officer tried to get the driver and passenger out of the car, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot at the officer, which hit his forearm, according to Krumnow.

The chief said the officer did not fire back and was still able to arrest both suspects.

Currently, both suspects are in custody.

Krumnow said the officer was just grazed and taken to the hospital to get checked out.