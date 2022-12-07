Robinson Police honor sergeant with Life-Saving Award for heroic deed

Sergeant Noel was honored due to his quick thinking during a house fire.

Wednesday, the Robinson Police Department honored Sgt. Mike Noel with a Life-Saving Award for his actions during a house fire, according to the station's Twitter.

On the morning of Sept.16, Robinson Police and Fire were called to a house fire on West Moonlight Drive, according to police. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Noel learned that someone was still in the house, prompting him to break a window and call out to the resident, according to police.

The resident followed his voice and safely exited the burning home. A Life-saving Award is given to any officer who directly is responsible for saving a human life, according to Texas Law Enforcement Agencies.

