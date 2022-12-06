x
Killeen City Council approves amended version of Proposition A

The amendment removes Section 22-83, which would've stopped Killeen Police from conducting a search and seizure based on marijuana odor.

KILLEEN, Texas — In a 4-3 vote, the Killeen City Council approved an amended version of Proposition A, or the ordinance that would decriminalize low-levels of marijuana possession, during Tuesday night's meeting.

The amended version, filed by Councilmember Jessica Gonzalez, removes Section 22-83 of the ordinance, which would've stopped Killeen Police from conducting a search and seizure based on marijuana odor as probable cause.

Earlier in the meeting, Councilmember Jose Segarra filed a motion to pass the proposition, but amend and remove sections 22-83, as well as 22-85 where a Killeen officer may be disciplined for violating the ordinance. His motion failed to pass.

Councilmember Ramon Alvarez also filed a motion to remove the two sections, but also to remove Class A misdemeanors from Section 22-80. He reasoned that he believed 4 ounces of marijuana, or .25 pounds of marijuana, was a lot to overlook and that Texas law's Class A misdemeanor for pot possession starts as low as 2 ounces.

His motion, however, failed.

In addition to removing 22-83 from the ordinance, city councilmembers will be revisiting the ordinance in three months with data from Killeen Police within that timeframe.

Watch the City Council meeting here.

This story is breaking. Stay with 6 News as this story develops.

