Killeen City Council approves amended version of Proposition A

The amendment removes Section 22-83, which would've stopped Killeen Police from conducting a search and seizure based on marijuana odor.

KILLEEN, Texas — In a 4-3 vote, the Killeen City Council approved an amended version of Proposition A, or the ordinance that would decriminalize low-levels of marijuana possession, during Tuesday night's meeting.

The amended version, filed by Councilmember Jessica Gonzalez, removes Section 22-83 of the ordinance, which would've stopped Killeen Police from conducting a search and seizure based on marijuana odor as probable cause.

Earlier in the meeting, Councilmember Jose Segarra filed a motion to pass the proposition, but amend and remove sections 22-83, as well as 22-85 where a Killeen officer may be disciplined for violating the ordinance. His motion failed to pass.

Councilmember Ramon Alvarez also filed a motion to remove the two sections, but also to remove Class A misdemeanors from Section 22-80. He reasoned that he believed 4 ounces of marijuana, or .25 pounds of marijuana, was a lot to overlook and that Texas law's Class A misdemeanor for pot possession starts as low as 2 ounces.

His motion, however, failed.

In addition to removing 22-83 from the ordinance, city councilmembers will be revisiting the ordinance in three months with data from Killeen Police within that timeframe.