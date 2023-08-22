Fire crews close CR 147 as 'Rocky J' Fire reignites

The Coryell County Sheriff's Office said CR 147 has been closed as crews battle the blaze from the ground and air.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — A large grass fire in the Hard Bargain Hill area has reignited and is currently spreading again, according to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.

The fire, dubbed the "Rocky J" Fire, is currently spreading west, said authorities. The Sheriff's Office said the fire is burning in the area of CR 147, 146, 145, 132 and 62.

CR 147 has been closed to all traffic as crews battle the fire from both the ground and air, said the Sheriff's Office.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area to give first responders room to move and work. Due to high winds, the Sheriff's Office said the fire could be especially unpredictable. Crews are asking residents to stay alert, yield to emergency vehicles and follow any instructions given by first responders.

No further information has been released at this time. More updates will be given as information becomes available.