Salvation Army in Killeen launching mobile food distribution service, needs volunteers, donors

TEMPLE, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bell County will launch a new monthly mobile food distribution service in Killeen starting Feb. 22 and needs local donors and volunteers.

The first distribution is set with 200 boxes and will be passed out from 9 a.m. to noon or until they run out, according to a news release.

“Our plan is to have a mobile food distribution on the third Tuesday of every month at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic,” said Auxiliary Captain Dawn Beckham. “We have some designated food pantry funds to get the program started, but we will have to find a way for Killeen residents to financially support this program to keep it going.”

In addition to local financial donations, they also need local volunteers.

“Pre-med students from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton will be volunteering for the first distribution date, but for the following distributions, we will need local volunteers from the Killeen area,” she said.

The Salvation Army received approval from the City of Killeen to set up a drive-through food distribution in the parking lot at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, 718 N. 2nd St.

“People won’t need to get out of their cars,” Beckham said “We’ll bring the boxes of food to them.”