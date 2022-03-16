'She has a heart for others' | 9-year-old Killeen girl gets mayor to declare March 15th as Essential Workers Day

Not only does Ratcliff have a heart for others, she always has a passion for reading.

KILLEEN, Texas — A young girl in Central Texas is proving that you can do anything, if you just believe.

9-year-old Ja’Nay Ratcliff had a conversation with the mayor of Killeen, which turned into a dream come true.

"Essential workers such as the fire department and the police department have risked their lives going to work during this pandemic,” said Ratcliff. “I just want to say I’m so appreciative of all of you."



Ratcliff said a few words after Mayor Jose Segarra declared March 15 as essential workers day in the city of Killeen. Last summer she asked him to honor those who had no choice but to work through the COVID-19 pandemic. And to her surprise, the mayor did at Tuesday night’s State of the City Address.



"Thank you so much for declaring that proclamation last night. It was so much fun,” said Ratcliff.

Ratcliff’s mom Shawnya Golden was there supporting her daughter all the way.

"As a social worker and understanding essential workers and how important each essential worker is, it really feels good that she has a heart for others,” said Golden.

The young author has already written three books.



"My goal is to at least write 20 books by the time I’m 20," said Ratcliff.



They say reading is a discount ticket everywhere, and Ratcliff is on a path to success.



"Follow your dreams,” said Radcliff. “Do not let anyone tell you that you can’t do it because you know you can."

Ratcliff said her father is a sanitation worker. His job inspired her to speak with the mayor.

As for her book writing, she is starting on book number four.



