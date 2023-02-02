Some parts of Bell, Falls and Milam Counties under boil water notice

The notice comes after these areas saw power outages due to the winter storm.

CENTRAL, Texas — Some parts of Central Texas using Pendleton Water Supply are under a boil water notice following this week's winter storm.

The areas include:

Bartlett (Bell County)

Cedar Springs (Falls County)

Davilla (Milam County)

Anyone north of Rosebud (Falls County)

Sharp (Milam County)

Travis (Falls County)

Westphalia (Falls County)

Addresses along these streets in Milam are also included in the notice:

Hwy 77N from FM 485 to Ben Arnold

CR 139 and CR 140

From Hwy 77N along FM 485 to CR 145

Residents who live in these cities should boil water before they consume it until the notice is lifted. Specific instructions are below.

Officials plan to keep the public updated on when the boil water notice expires. You can also click here for updates.

How to properly boil your water:

During a boil water notice, folks should boil their water for drinking, cooking and making ice to kill all the harmful bacteria that could be present.

In order to do so, water should be brought to a "vigorous" rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Instead of boiling water, you can also buy bottled water from a store to use in the meantime.