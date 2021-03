18-yeaer-old Ocie Bernett was indicted Thursday by a McLennan County Grand Jury on one count of capital murder in connection to the death of Jatron Lavar Thomas.

WACO, Texas — An 18-yeaer-old was indicted Thursday by a McLennan County Grand Jury on one count of capital murder in connection to a 2020 fatal shooting.

Ocie Bernett was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force in January. Waco police said he was charged with murder for the death of Jatron Lavar Thomas in October.

Thomas was shot to death on Oct. 15 in the 2600 block of S. 14th St.