18-year-old Ocie Bernett was arrested and charged with murder for the death of a man in October.

WACO, Texas — An 18-year-old man was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force Thursday morning in connection to a 2020 fatal shooting.

Waco police said Ocie Bernett was charged with the murder of Jatron Lavar Thomas.

Thomas was shot to death on Oct. 15 in the 2600 block of S. 14th St.

Police said they were also investigating two other people they consider suspects in the case.