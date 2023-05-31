x
City of Temple announces the 2023 Family Summer Passport Program

Visit numerous libraries and museums around Bell County for redeemable treats at different vendors.
Credit: Temple Public Library
Temple Public Library

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple announced the beginning of the 2023 Family Summer Passport Program on Wednesday, May 31. 

According to the city, these passports can be downloaded online and taken to each of the five participating libraries and museums for stamps. 

The participating locations include the following:

  • Lena Armstong Public Library
  • Temple Public Library
  • Railroad & Heritage Museum
  • Temple Children's Museum
  • Bell County Museum

Once all five have been stamped, kids aged 3 through 12 can redeem a special treat from Bird Creek Burgers, Treno's Pizza, Jeremiah's Italian Ice, Wings, Pizza and Things, Firestreet Pizza or Wheels Family Ice Skating. 

This is a program geared towards family fun, although it is designed to enrich and educate the youth, everyone can enjoy. 

To view more information on the program and to download a passport, visit here

