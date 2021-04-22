Temple ISD employee placed on leave after abuse allegation by student

In the student's own words, he told 6 News that he asked to use the restroom, but that the parent-educator in the classroom refused his request. He said the school employee then told him to urinate himself so that he had a reason to send him to the principal's office. The student said he sat back down, but dropped his pencil. When he reached down to pick it up, the boy said the employee slapped him on the shoulder, grabbed him put his hands on him and started jerking him around.