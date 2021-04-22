Temple ISD employee placed on leave after abuse allegation by student

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple ISD employee has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into claims that he physically grabbed and shook a 9-year-old special education student in a classroom at Jefferson Elementary School.
The student's step-mother claims the encounter left the child with bruising and marks on his arm and shoulder.
In the student's own words, he told 6 News that he asked to use the restroom, but that the parent-educator in the classroom refused his request. He said the school employee then told him to urinate himself so that he had a reason to send him to the principal's office. The student said he sat back down, but dropped his pencil. When he reached down to pick it up, the boy said the employee slapped him on the shoulder, grabbed him put his hands on him and started jerking him around.
In a statement released to 6 News, a Temple ISD spokesperson wrote, “On Tuesday afternoon, Temple PD notified the district of an offense report that had been filed involving a staff member. The employee was placed on leave pending the police investigation and the district will continue to cooperate fully throughout the process.”
Temple Police said they are gathering information and will comment at a later time.
