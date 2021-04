There will also be free drinks and beer while supplies last.

TEMPLE, Texas — Get a head start at summer fun by taking part in the Imagine Downtown Community Block Party event happening in Temple next Friday.

The excitement kicks off on April 30 at 6 p.m. at the Santa Fe Plaza in Downtown Temple.

There's going to be a free concert featuring Texas' own Michael Carubelli.

"Bring the whole family for an evening of music, food trucks, giveaways and fun," a news release said.