The school underwent a $9.3 million update.

TEMPLE, Texas — A celebratory program will be held at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Center honoring the school's latest renovations, according to school officials.

Temple Independent School District (TISD) will host the ceremony Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

The program is called “Honoring the Past, Present and Future”, and will feature Pro Football Hall of Fame and 1966 graduate, Joe Greene.

The school, which served as a middle school and magnet school before opening as Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy during the 2013-14 school year, underwent a $9.3 million update, according to TISD officials.

Some of the improvements include: complete renovations to classrooms, renovated restrooms and added air conditioning to the kitchen area, according to school officials.

Officials said the renovations were paid for with academic portion of the district’s 2015 bond package.

"New graphics in the front hallway will recognize the school’s timeline and history, along with Greene’s legacy," school officials said.