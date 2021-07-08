Temple ISD seeking public input on proposed bond projects

Temple ISD is considering more than 20 bond projects, two of which would cost close to $180 million combined.

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from June 2021

The Temple Independent School District planned to hold its second 2021 Bond Citizen Advisory Committee meeting Thursday night to discuss potential upcoming bond projects. The meeting was schedule for 6 p.m. at the Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.

The committee, Ott told 6 News in May, will make recommendations on what the district needs moving forward and what a bond for 2021 would look like.

Ott said the district is considering more than 20 projects. Two of them could cost close to $180 million when combined.

Proposition one could run anywhere from $165 million to $175 million and would focus on growth in the district, achieving equity in programs and completing some projects from the 2011 facility master plan.

Proposition two would cost $6.5 million for Wildcat Stadium upgrades.

Ott said an overview of the presentation was posted and he invited the public to look it over so he can answer any questions. The presentation will be posted Friday morning by 8 a.m. for those who can't attend.

A survey for feedback and comments will open Friday morning as well that Dr. Ott said is open to everyone, including students, friends and family members connected to TISD.

"We desire as much input as possible from our community members," Ott said. "The goal of a bond is to meet our community’s expectations. The purpose of TISD staff is to deliver in a way to meet those expectations."