Police are looking for 35-year-old Kalan Richardson who was last seen Nov. 27.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are asking for the public's help in finding 35-year-old Kalan Richardson. The man was last seen two days after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, according to the Temple PD Facebook page.

Police say that Richardson is 5’10 with hazel eyes. According to reports, he is believed to be driving a black 2013 GMC Yukon with TX license plates PRD3320.