Police release name of man killed in Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a vehicle collision in Temple on Nov. 2.
68-year-old Ricky Self has been identified as the victim, according to the department.
The department stated that the crash occurred along E. Ave. H in Temple around 8:23 a.m. on Nov. 2. They believe that Self was traveling west down the road when his vehicle swerved into the path of an oncoming truck.
Self reportedly died on the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.