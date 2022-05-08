x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Temple PD looking for 21-year-old missing man

Police say Dritayi Samson Lowa Jambo was last seen wearing a light blue or gray T-shirt and black sweats and driving a 2017 gray Ford Focus.
Credit: Temple Police Department

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 21-year-old man.

Police say Dritayi Samson Lowa Jambo was last seen wearing a light blue or gray T-shirt and black sweats and driving a 2017 gray Ford Focus, license plate NFP2720.

Credit: Temple Police Department

Police describe Jambo as 6'3" and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

The image below is the most recent photo of Jambo, according to police.

Credit: Temple Police Department

If you have information about this person, please contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival in Killeen