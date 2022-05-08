Temple PD looking for 21-year-old missing man

Police say Dritayi Samson Lowa Jambo was last seen wearing a light blue or gray T-shirt and black sweats and driving a 2017 gray Ford Focus.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 21-year-old man.

Police say Dritayi Samson Lowa Jambo was last seen wearing a light blue or gray T-shirt and black sweats and driving a 2017 gray Ford Focus, license plate NFP2720.

Police describe Jambo as 6'3" and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

The image below is the most recent photo of Jambo, according to police.

If you have information about this person, please contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500.