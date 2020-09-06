TEMPLE, Texas — If you recognized the person in the photo above, police are hoping you'll speak up. Officers say they met with someone on December 19, 2019 who told them that an unknown person deposited several fraudulent checks worth an estimated $3,000 into their account at an ATM near West Adams Avenue. They say the suspect was then able to hack into the victim's Paypal account.

Officers say the man in this photo is the photo is their suspect. The vehicle he was in is reportedly a dark-colored, 4-door Kia sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent anonymously to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com .

