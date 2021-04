Police say Yajaira Ramos was last seen on April 20 in the 1500 block of E. Barton Ave.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

No other information was released about her disappearance.

If you or anyone knows any information about Ramos' whereabouts, contact the Temple police at 254-298-5500.