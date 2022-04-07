The City of Killeen hosts town hall meeting on use of federal funds

The city will use information and resources gathered on the homeless population to develop a plan for the $1,778,641 HUD grant.

The City of Killeen will be hosting a city hall meeting April 7 at 6 p.m. to introduce the public to the Killeen HOME-ARP Allocation Plan.

The city will use information and resources gathered on the homeless population to develop a plan for the $1,778,641 HUD grant by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to reports.

These funds are eligible for development and support of affordable housing, tenant-based rental assistance (TBRA), provision of supportive services and development of non-congregate shelter units, according to the city.

The City of Killeen will take into account the opinions expressed in the meeting and they will be combined with priorities received through consultations with area providers, according to the city. This is required by the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan process and will be presented in a draft document for further citizen comment, as stated by the city.

If you can't make it to the in-person meeting, a virtual option will also be available via Zoom:

ID: 854 3549 9841

Passcode: 375315

