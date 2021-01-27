Two arrested in Waco after aggravated robbery Tuesday

Waco officers were sent to the Cefco at 4439 W. Lakeshore Dr. Tuesday morning at about 7:30 a.m. for a reported aggravated robbery that had just happened.

WACO, Texas — Waco officers were sent to the Cefco at 4439 W. Lakeshore Dr. Tuesday morning at about 7:30 a.m. for a reported aggravated robbery that had just happened. Two men were arrested, according to the Waco Police Department.

After officers arrived they were able to learn descriptions of the two suspects in this case and relayed that information to responding officers.

While officers were gathered information, two men walked out from behind the store. Both matched similar descriptions to the suspects in the robbery. They were both detained, according to the Waco Police Department.

As more details about the violent crime came to light, so did the truth about the two men. Both were eventually arrested for the robbery and were taken to the McLennan County Jail.

19-year-old Jason Ortega and 19-year-old Charles Davis were both charged with a 1st-degree felony of aggravated robbery. On top of this, officers learned that the weapon used in the robbery had been reported stolen. So in addition to his robbery charge, Davis was charged with theft of a firearm, a state jail felony, according to the Waco Police Department.