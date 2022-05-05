Two business owners collaborate to help Belton family

Following Joe Ramirez's death, the community is rallying together to support them.

BELTON, Texas — After Belton High student Joe Ramirez was fatally stabbed on Tuesday, the community there is coming together to support his family as they mourn.

In addition to a GoFundMe, two local business owners are working together to host a fundraiser for the Ramirez family.

"Amanda [Joe's mother] comes into my store quite often," UP Nutrition Owner Sabrina King said. "For the last couple of months I've gotten to know her. She's just a bright light in the store. Finances, whatever they may be should never be anything someone has to worry about."

King is pledging 100 percent of her profits made tomorrow at UP Nutrition to the Ramirez family.

Joining her in the generosity is Micah Springston, the owner of Pink Bulldog Boutique. She told me she is giving 25 percent of all sales made tomorrow to the Ramirez family and will also personally match that number herself as well.

"I personally lost my mom seven months ago, unexpectedly," Springston said. "So when I heard of this tragedy, some of my really good customers are very close to the family and so I just felt in my heart it was the right thing to do." The fundraising efforts are not just at their locations, Springston says you can purchase items online and also place orders for pick up that will count toward her sales as well.

Ultimately, the two just want to ease the financial burden on the family.