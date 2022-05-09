Two injured after severe storms cause sign to collapse at Central Texas State Fair

A Bell County spokesperson said two people were injured when a sign, blown over by strong winds, fell on top of them.

BELTON, Texas — Two people were injured, one critically, Sunday night by a sign that was blown over by strong winds at the Central Texas State Fair, according to a Bell County spokesperson.

James Stafford said the entrance sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water. It collapsed on two people, Stafford said.

Emergency crews on the scene were able to quickly provide medical aid.

Both people were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Stafford said one was in critical condition as of Monday morning.

"Bell County staff have been left reeling by this tragedy," Stafford wrote in a news release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Stafford did not provide any other details about the injuries.