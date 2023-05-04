Two injured in structure collapse in Temple

Temple Fire and Rescue said one worker was trapped under debris in the collapse but has been rescued.

TEMPLE, Texas — Two people are injured after a structure collapse in Temple, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

Temple Fire and Rescue said the collapse happened in the area of Range Road and N. Loop 363, and that it was a commercial structure that collapsed.

Crews reportedly found one worker who had been trapped by debris in the collapse. Temple Fire and Rescue said they were able to free the trapped worker by cutting part of the framing and safely sliding him out.

Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital after the collapse, one with minor injuries and one with extensive but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

Alongside Temple Police and Temple EMS, Temple Fire and Rescue said they responded to the scene with four units and eight personnel.

At the time of writing, crews were reportedly still on scene securing the area.

No cause of the collapse has been determined at this time, and no other information has been given.

Updates will be given as information becomes available.