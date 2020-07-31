Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia hosts virtual update on Vanessa Guillén case

Garcia has been working closely with the Guillen family since the soldier went missing. The congresswoman held a press conference to recap the week's developments.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The fight for Justice for Vanessa Guillén continues. Houston Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia held a press conference from Washington to recap everything that happened this week in relation to Guillén’s case.

Garcia has been working closely with the Guillén family since Vanessa went missing in April. From their meeting with President Donald Trump, to a march at the National Mall, Garcia said her goal is to ensure the Guillén family gets the answers and justice they seek.

During a Zoom conference Friday, she spoke about the #IAmVanessaGuillén bill.

The bill has not been filed, but would allow active duty members to file harassment and assault claims to a third-party agency instead of through their chain of command.

Garcia also spoke about the House Armed Services Subcommittee Hearing on Vanessa Guillén and sexual violence in the military.

After Trump's meeting with the family, Garcia said she's anxious to see what the president does in the coming weeks.

"I think it’s great that the president is paying attention to this issue," Garcia said. “Anytime a grieving family can hear directly from a president that’s a very good thing. What I’m interested more in is that hopefully we can follow up with action.”

Garcia said she also she worked with an immigration attorney, the FBI and the Secretary of the Army to get Guillen’s mother Gloria a Parole in Place Grant.

A PIP grant is for close family members of those serving in the military to remain in the U.S. without being deported despite entering the U.S. unlawfully.