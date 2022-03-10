New Vanessa Guillen documentary coming to Netflix

"At the core, this is a story about overcoming the greatest odds imaginable in the name of family, love and justice. This is David vs. Goliath on steroids."

TEMPLE, Texas — A new documentary focusing on the life and death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen is set to air on Netflix this Fall.

"I Am Vanessa Guillen" will share how Guillen, then a 20-year-old woman from Houston who dreamed of having a military career, was reportedly murdered on post by fellow soldier, Aaron Robinson, in April 2020. Her remains were found on June 30, 2020.

The director, Christy Wegener, said the documentary will also shed light on how Guillen's death sparked historic military reform; particularly how the military handles reports of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

"At the core, this is a story about overcoming the greatest odds imaginable in the name of family, love and justice," Wegener said in a release. "This is David vs. Goliath on steroids."

Prior to her death, Guillen told her family she was sexually harassed by a superior in her unit, but didn't officially report it in fear of retaliation, her family said.

Leaders in her regiment learned of the superior's comments, as well as knew of the hostile and intimidating environment they made for her, but they failed to take appropriate action and hold the superior accountable, a military investigation revealed last year.

"Taking on the U.S. military, one of the largest, most powerful institutions in America is no easy feat," Wegener continued. "In making the film, it was incredible to witness a family, in the most tragic moment of their lives, put their grief aside, step out into the public arena and fight for the greater good.”