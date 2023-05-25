One left with minor injuries after vehicle runs into Temple school

Temple firefighters said a staff member of the school suffered minor injuries.

TEMPLE, Texas — One person was left with minor injuries after a vehicle ran into Primrose School of Temple on May 24, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

Temple Fire and Rescue said the crash happened around 3:43 p.m.

Firefighters said they assessed the scene and made sure there was no risk of fire or ignition.

One staff member of the school reportedly suffered minor injuries from the incident, and was able to take themselves to the hospital for evaluation. According to Temple Fire and Rescue, none of the children inside the school nor the driver were injured in the crash.

No further information on the incident has been given at this time.