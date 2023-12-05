24 dogs pulled from house fire in Temple

Firefighters were reportedly able to save 20 of the dogs, and Animal Services is working to care for them.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire and Rescue crews pulled 24 dogs from a house fire in Temple, according to the City.

Crews responded to a fire in the area of S. 22nd Street and Heritage Street around 11:38 a.m. on Friday, May 12, where they found heavy smoke coming from a home at 806 S. 22nd St., said Temple Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were reportedly able to extinguish the fire and control the incident by 11:50 a.m., but soon had to change tactics when they discovered a large number of dogs inside the house.

Overall, firefighters said they pulled 24 dogs from the home. Six of the dogs were reportedly alert and breathing on their own, but the other 18 had suffered from smoke inhalation.

Temple Fire and Rescue said firefighters and EMS provided oxygen and medical care to the dogs, and were able successfully revive 14 of the 18 dogs that had suffered from smoke inhalation.

24 dogs pulled from Temple house fire

According to Temple Fire and Rescue, no residents were home at the time of the fire, and thankfully no other injuries were reported.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the fire with nine units and 22 personnel, and were aided on scene by the Temple Police Department, Temple EMS and Temple Animal Services.

The surrendered dogs are currently being cared for by Temple Animal Services, according to the city.

The cause of the fire is reportedly under investigation, and no other information has been given at this time. Updates will be given as information becomes available.