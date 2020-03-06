WACO, Texas — Dozens of people gathered at Cameron Park in Waco to search for missing 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez Monday night, only to find that his body was discovered inside a dumpster the next morning.

"You're never gonna forget him, you know he's an innocent little angel,” said a family friend who did not want to be identified.



Those who were friends of the family knew him as baby Frankie. They're devastated that they didn't find him alive.



“He was just barely two years old. I mean, he didn't deserve to die this way honestly he didn't,” the family friend said.



Some of the people who came out to search had never even met Frankie, like Laqunna Jackson. But she said she couldn't sit and do nothing.



"The first time I ever heard the name Frankie was yesterday, and this has touched my heart and it has touched my children's heart,” Jackson said.



They all came together for one common goal, with the hope to find Frankie alive. The result, sadly, wasn't what they expected after they searched for hours.



Close family friends said all they can do now is cherish the memories they have of baby Frankie.



"The only way we can be able to move forward is by sticking together and take it day by day,” said a family friend who did not want to be identified.



A candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. at Cameron Park, where Frankie was originally believed to have disappeared.

