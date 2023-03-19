Hewitt and Waco Fire Departments battle house fire

Waco FD announced on social media that they were assisting with a mutual aid fire in Hewitt.

WACO, Texas — A house fire in Hewitt has brought in firefighters from Waco, according to the Waco and Hewitt Fire Departments.

According to Waco FD, units assisted the Hewitt Fire Department with a mutual aid house fire in the 200 block of Crescent Dr. in Hewitt on Sunday, March 19.

The Hewitt Fire Department reported that one resident had a minor injury in the fire. Two dogs and a large turtle were also found in the home but were unharmed.

Hewitt FD said they believe the fire started due to a dryer malfunction. They said the fire was contained to the laundry room and attic with smoke damage to the entire home.

Between the Hewitt and Waco Fire Departments four engines responded to the fire, with one ladder, three commands, AMR and Hewitt PD.