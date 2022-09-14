Active shooter threats made against Waco High and several other Texas schools

In addition to Waco, schools in Whitney the Houston area, Travis County and Thorndale all dealt with active shooter threats.

WHITNEY, Texas — Whitney Independent School District campuses were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to reports of a shooting at the elementary school, according to a statement from the district.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school around 4:30 p.m. The school was evacuated and secured, the district said.

The investigation determined the threat was a hoax and all campuses were released from lockdown.

"Whitney ISD Administrators will continue to work with law enforcement during the investigation to try to identify the individual who made the false report," the district said in its statement.

The report came just hours after Waco High School was placed on lockdown due to a 911 caller who reported a shooting inside the school.

Dozens of police responded just after 2 p.m. but determined the threat was not credible once making it inside the school.

"There's people walking around normal, security is not aware of anything; they haven't heard of anything," one officer was heard saying to dispatchers.

Parents were sent to the nearby Extraco Events Center just down the street to wait for their kids to be released from the school.

Houston Heights High School was also placed on lockdown Tuesday because of a 911 caller who reported multiple people being shot.

Thorndale ISD canceled classes Wednesday because of a threat made against the district on social media also on Tuesday.

Eanes ISD in Travis County also reported a "vague threat" made against Cedar Creek Elementary Tuesday.