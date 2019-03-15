WACO, Texas — Waco Independent School District superintendent Marcus Nelson made a plea agreement to get his misdemeanor marijuana charge dropped, Robertson County District Attorney Coty Siegert confirmed.

Under the agreement, if Nelson pays a $500 fine and completes a 90-day diversion program without any problems, his marijuana charge will be dropped, Siegert said.

The Waco ISD school board said on March 8 it will have a special meeting with Nelson about the incident at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19.

