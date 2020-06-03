WACO, Texas — Waco attractions are gearing up for the coming spring break while keeping a close eye on coronavirus developments to ensure the safety of visitors who stop by the Waco area.

Magnolia is gearing up for Spring at the Silos coming up March 12-14 and Magnolia representative John Marsicano said they are monitoring the situation.

"We continue to closely monitor the public health developments throughout the region, and we are working closely with local, state, and federal agencies to ensure the health and safety of this community and all who come visit," Marsicano said.

Cameron Park Zoo said their management staff receives regular updates on the status of both the flu and the coronavirus from various local and federal agencies.

Both sites are taking precautionary measures that include:

Providing hand sanitizing stations around facilities

Increasing scheduled site cleanings and sanitation on high-traffic areas

Both Magnolia and Cameron Park Zoo noted that no state health departments have requested the cancellation of gatherings since the current risk of person-to-person spread remains low and said that people should go about their daily lives.

