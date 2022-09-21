Waco's The Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry talks community, compassion in new podcast

The pantries' recent podcast episodes produced by Waco Built give an inside look into the perspectives of the lives of those who deliver and receive services.

WACO, Texas — The Shepherd's Heart in Waco is a food pantry that delivers groceries and in their words, blessings to thousands of seniors and families twice a month. The pantries' recent podcast episodes produced by Waco Built give an inside look into the stories and perspectives of the lives of those who deliver and receive services from the pantry.

Episode three first starts off with Senior Delivery Volunteers Susan and Chuck Baley and their introduction to working with Shepherd's Heart. "It's been wonderful, truly a blessing for us", Mrs. Baley said during the podcast.

The couple works with other volunteers who help distribute groceries to hundreds of families in the community.

The episode took a unique approach when introducing perspectives of those who are clients of the pantry. "For me, I don't have a car and I don't have a whole lot of money and if I didn't get the assistance from y'all then I can't guarantee how well I would be eating," said Diane, a client of Shepherd's Heart.

Diane like many other clients of the pantry, share stories and how the support from the pantry has helped them get through some hard times in life.

CFO of Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, Howard Jackson, told 6 News, the goal is to do just this. To tell stories and bring a voice to those who may have otherwise felt ignored.

“Good news is best told first person. So many great stories don’t get told to the right hearer. We want Wacoans to hear the great stories we hear, told by the pillars in our community who care about meeting needs in Waco," he said.

With more than four local food pantries in schools and 17 Waco locations for mobile food distribution, the pantry does its best to reach and connect with the community. However, the pantry is always looking for donations and volunteers, for more information visit here.

To see full podcast episodes and hear the testimonies and stories of the community, check out The Shepherd's Heart YouTube page here.

Watch the third episode:

Food Distribution

Shepherd's Heart also offers a Mobile Food Pantry Calander with information on different events that will be hosted in the area.