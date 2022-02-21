WATCH| Student startles giraffes after jumping animal enclosure at Cameron Park Zoo

A student could be facing charges after jumping an enclosure to retrieve a paper.

WACO, Texas — An unidentified student could be facing charges after a viral video shows him jumping into a Giraffe enclosure at Cameron Park.

It's unknown when this video was taken, but the video shows the student jumping into the enclosure to get papers that had fallen inside.

The animals surprised, scurried off scared of the interaction. After the student got his papers he quickly climbed the wall to escape the enclosure.

6 News reached out to Cameron Park Zoo for comment.

"We are aware of the situation and the matter has been turned over to the police for investigation. Until the matter is resolved we really cannot comment.", the zoo stated.

The video was posted on popular Waco profile BarStool_SicEm on Instagram with the caption, "Dropped his papers in the giraffe enclosure at the Waco Zoo, but was not about to lose them."

Waco PD has not released a statement.

Watch the video below: