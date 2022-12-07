x
Water main break in Bellmead compounds water restrictions already in place

The water main break comes just days after a water well went down due to a power outage.

BELLMEAD, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this story is about water restrictions in the city of Hewitt.

A 6" water main broke Monday in Bellmead keeping residents under Stage 4 Emergency Water Restrictions, according to a post to the city's Facebook page.

The break occurred on Montrose St. The city said anyone living west of I-35 may have a reduction in water pressure.

The break comes just four days after a city water well went down due to a power outage.

As a result, the city restricted water usage to the following:

  • No outside water usage will be permitted
  • The splash pad at Brame Park was closed
  • Utilize major appliances (washing machine, dishwasher) after 7:00 pm
  • Car wash hours will be restricted to 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

City Manager Yost Zakhary said violators are subject to fines of up to $2,000.

The city said staff went to Oklahoma to get the parts needed to repair the well but as of the time this article was written, they had not been repaired.

