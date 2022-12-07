Water main break in Bellmead compounds water restrictions already in place

BELLMEAD, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this story is about water restrictions in the city of Hewitt.
A 6" water main broke Monday in Bellmead keeping residents under Stage 4 Emergency Water Restrictions, according to a post to the city's Facebook page.
The break occurred on Montrose St. The city said anyone living west of I-35 may have a reduction in water pressure.
The break comes just four days after a city water well went down due to a power outage.
As a result, the city restricted water usage to the following:
- No outside water usage will be permitted
- The splash pad at Brame Park was closed
- Utilize major appliances (washing machine, dishwasher) after 7:00 pm
- Car wash hours will be restricted to 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
City Manager Yost Zakhary said violators are subject to fines of up to $2,000.
The city said staff went to Oklahoma to get the parts needed to repair the well but as of the time this article was written, they had not been repaired.