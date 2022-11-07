Bellmead issues strict water restrictions following water well loss

The city says the next 48-72 hours are critical

A Bellmead City water well went down late Wednesday evening and strict water conservation measures are now in place within the city.

City Manager Yost Zakhary says the next two to three days will be critical in restoring water levels. In a release, the city has announced the following restrictions that are effective immediately:

No outside water usage will be permitted

The splash pad at Brame Park will be closed

Utilize major appliances (washing machine, dishwasher) after 7:00 pm

Car wash hours will be restricted to 10:00 am – 2:00 pm