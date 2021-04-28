What you need to know for Wednesday April 28, 2021

Here are four stories you should know for Wednesday.

TEMPLE, Texas — Good Morning Central Texas! Here's what you need to know:

Killeen City Council bans use of no-knock warrants

The Killeen City Council has officially put and end to no-knock warrants in the city following a 6-1 vote during a Tuesday evening council meeting. A no-knock warrant is issued by a judge and allows police to enter a property without properly notifying the resident, such as by knocking.

With the vote, the Killeen Police Department will no longer be able to use the police tactic effective immediately.

CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

And those who are unvaccinated can go outside without masks in some situations, too.

Troy woman joins Texas lawmakers to push for Crown Act

A Troy woman who fought to allow her son to wear his hair in braids was in Austin Tuesday along with lawmakers to speak about the Texas Crown Act Day of Action.

Hope Cozart tried to get the Troy Independent School District to change its policy on how boys can wear their hair after her son was put in in-school suspension for more than a week.

Gov. Abbott reminds Texans to get second dose of vaccine

Gov Greg Abbott tweeted a video encouraging Texans who have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to make sure to get their second dose.