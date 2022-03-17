"What you see is what you'll be" Baylor and Waco ISD hosts men's empowerment summit for Waco ISD students

The goal was to expose the boys to men in the community who are doing great things.



"What you see is what you'll be. If you don’t see anything better, see anything more positive, see anything that will inspire you to do better, then the likelihood of you achieving that is less than,” said Cuevas Peacock, Assistant Director, Community Relations - Cultural Wealth at Baylor University. “It is important to have these kinds of events to show our youth that we care, and to show the youth they have the ability to achieve what they want to achieve, and show the youth that there are people in the Waco community who can help them get to the next level."



Students got a tour of Baylor’s campus and participated in breakout sessions led by prominent Waco leaders.



"If your goal is to be an entrepreneur, what are some of the steps you need to be taking right now?” said Yolanda Williams, Waco ISD’s Executive Director for Student Support. “In another session, they were talking about mentorship.”



The theme was “A Tie that Binds.” Each student received a brand-new tie to symbolize the importance of building strong ties to succeed. They also participated in a luncheon featuring keynote speaker Charles Williams, president, of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.



“I’ve learned some accountability on how to be a man,” said Watkins. “Also, to respect people you don’t know, and don’t feel peer pressured. If you say no, and everyone else is agreeing, don’t feel peer pressured to agree with them as well



A women's youth empowerment event was held for Waco ISD girls earlier this month.