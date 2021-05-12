Fort Hood Green Company initiative helps soldiers put people first

MSG Richard Gaines, II said before "People First," the Army was too focused on the mission and not enough on the men and women carrying it out.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood is continuing to create positive change throughout the installation and one of the ways they are doing that is through the Green Company Initiative.

The initiative is the brain child of 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Commanding General Ronald Ragin and its goal is to ensure every new unit member receives the attention needed when they arrive.

Spc. Shakivia Battle is new to Fort Hood, arriving here after being at Fort Carson, and said she heard about the trouble on post through the news media.

"I did through the media," Battle said. "But when I got here, it's been a way different experience.

MSG Richard Gaines, II is helping lead the charge of Green Company and admits it's about time.

"When you talk about 'people first' and you talk about initiatives, I kind of feel like that's really been the plan the whole time, but as an army and armed forces we kind of got a way from it," he said.

Gaines said before "People First," the Army was too focused on the mission and not enough on the men and women carrying it out. He said if they don't fix it now, they dishonor the memory of soldiers like Vanessa Guillen.

"If not, everything that's happened here, especially at Fort Hood, the tragedies that have happened here and those families affected, it would all be in vain if we didn't take action to get back to what we need to do," Gaines said.

Spc. Battle said the Green Company, so far, has been working.