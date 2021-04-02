'Leader every Soldier deserves': Fort Hood Lt. helps save suicidal soldier

Spelce’s Trooper reached out to him after midnight and threatened to commit suicide. Spelce remained on the phone, calmly talked with his Trooper and went to the Trooper’s home while he stayed on the phone, the post said.

Spelce texted a friend in Europe, knowing the friend would be awake, to call and notify the Troop Commander. This allowed Spelce to continue to talk to the Soldier while he also began the proper notification process. Spelce, after he made it to the Trooper’s home, secured the Trooper’s weapon and talked to the Trooper until he fell asleep, the post said.



Spelce worked with his chain of command to properly secure the weapon and arranged for the Trooper’s NCO to escort him to the behavioral health clinic in the morning to do a proper handoff with the health care provider.



"Spelce’s actions certainly saved his Trooper’s life. His care for and knowledge of the Trooper, interpersonal skills, and prudent actions reflect 1LT Spelce’s extraordinary leadership potential and embodiment of the #PeopleFirst Leader every Soldier deserves," the post said.