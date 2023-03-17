Fort Hood to hold news conference on female soldier's death

The news conference will be hosted by the commander of III Armored Corps and Fort Hood at 5:30 p.m. at the III Armored Corps Headquarters.

FORT HOOD, Texas — U.S. Army officials will be holding a news conference Friday regarding the death of 21-year-old soldier Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz.

Basaldua Ruiz died on March 13. The Army's Department of Criminal Investigation Division (CID) said it is investigating her death and that no foul play was evident.

Earlier Friday, however, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) denounced their call and demanded accountability.

For the Army to say no foul play presumes facts that have not yet been brought forth. For the Army to say no foul play would also indicate a tone deafness to the concerns of the father and the mother of Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz," LULAC National Communications Director David Cruz said Friday.

Basaldua Ruiz's family previously reported to Telemundo News that their daughter's death was being investigated as a suicide and brought on by reports of sexual harassment from a superior.

On Thursday, March 16, CID did acknowledge allegations of sexual harassment toward Basaldua Ruiz, but could not confirm them. They said it will be part of the investigation into her death.

In a statement issued the night before the news conference, LULAC also demanded the FBI investigate Basaldua Ruiz's death.