New name? | Here's the name recommended to replace Fort Hood

Currently, Fort Hood is named after a Confederate general. If approved, the Army post will be renamed after Richard E. Cavazos, who was the first Latino to become a four-star general in the Army.

"Our goal was to inspire today's Soldiers and the local communities with names or values that have meaning," the commission said on its website. "We wanted names and values that underpin the core responsibility of the military, to defend the Constitution of the United States. We wanted names and values that evoke confidence in all who serve. Confidence that by emulating those whose names are on the installations, we too can rise to every challenge, overcome every obstacle, achieve excellence, and, if necessary, sacrifice our lives for this country and her people."