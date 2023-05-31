'We have a bright future ahead' | Mother of missing Fort Cavazos soldier speaks out after son was found

Spc. Craig Chamberlain was first reported missing on May 15 by his wife. She died just days 10 days later. The next day Chamberlain was found in Killeen.

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — It's been quite the emotional rollercoaster for one family in Texas. Virginia and Gorden Chamberlain drove eight hours to Killeen in hopes of finding their son who was a Fort Cavazos soldier.

Spc. Craig Chamberlain was first reported missing on May 15 by his wife Cameron Chamberlain. Cameron Chamberlain died 10 days later, and Craig was found the next day on May 26.

Before Craig Chamberlain was found, family, friends and even strangers organized a search party in Killeen.

"There was always somebody on the ground, looking at all times," Virginia Chamberlain said.

Virginia Chamberlain says she prayed every day for Craig Chamberlain to come home. Her prayers were quickly answered after she received a phone call that led her right to her son.

"One of the people that were with us, helping us had already went ahead of us," Virginia Chamberlain said. "They called us and said we have someone here that has a tip that Craig's [Chamberlain] been seen. We immediately stopped what we're doing. We got in the car. We drove over there. That person led us to Craig [Chamberlain]."

Craig Chamberlain's mother not only expressed thanks to every person who helped in the search process, but she also thanked God for the power of prayer.

"I remember praying to Him," Virginia Chamberlain said. "Every morning, I woke up, and I just said, 'Today's the day we're going to find him.' I know that through this whole thing God just led us and directed us."

Now the family says they are determined to move forward as they believe there is a bright future ahead.

"We have a bright future ahead of us full of opportunity and potential," Virginia Chamberlain said. "We're just so grateful to everybody that reached out to us that helped us that that took time out of their busy lives to pull together to bring my son home and bring him home safely. We still have a healing process that has to take place with this stuff. It's going to be a journey."